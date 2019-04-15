Lower Columbia Peninsula Scotch Doubles Standings

Week #1, 4/10/19

Doc’s Strokers 9 4

Doc’s Shooters 8 5

Doc’s Rackers 7 6

Doc’s Breakers 6 7

Doc’s Bankers 5 8

Doc’s Chalkers 4 9

Top Shooters: Norma Rice, Gwen Ables, Bruce Johnsen, Rick Ulbricht, Malcolm Lester, Betsy Lester, Robin Dyer, Jon Fouts, Jarrett Anglin, Mark Larson

Peninsula Golf Course Community Cup Championship

Points Standings

1. Ed Hines 107

2. Richard Vasquez 106

3. Doug Brown 95

4. Fred Carter 88.5

5. Gavin Brown 77

6. Rick Larson 62

7. Steve Burton 61

8. Kent Sypniewski 54

9. Noah Remillard, Josh Cruise 50

11. Leon Nielsen 42.5

12. Angie Brown 30

13. Don Parsons, Doug Wilde 26

15. John Knopski, Virginia Knopski 25.5

16. Terry Hillman, Cora Barron, Jim Owens, Jay Steiner, KJ Harbaugh 23

21. Don Walters, Patrick Schenk, Brad Woodham, Will Hine 20

25. Mark Donaldson, Bill Delfosse 18

PGC Individual Stroke Play, sponsored by Dr. Roof

3rd Tournament Final Results

1. Ed Hines, Richard Vasquez 53

3. Gavin Brown 47

4. Doug Brown 45

5. Fred Carter 43

6. Steve Burton 41

7. Rick Larson 39

KP #4 winner — Fred Carter

Putting Contest winner — Gavin Brown

