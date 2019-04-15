Lower Columbia Peninsula Scotch Doubles Standings
Week #1, 4/10/19
Doc’s Strokers 9 4
Doc’s Shooters 8 5
Doc’s Rackers 7 6
Doc’s Breakers 6 7
Doc’s Bankers 5 8
Doc’s Chalkers 4 9
Top Shooters: Norma Rice, Gwen Ables, Bruce Johnsen, Rick Ulbricht, Malcolm Lester, Betsy Lester, Robin Dyer, Jon Fouts, Jarrett Anglin, Mark Larson
Peninsula Golf Course Community Cup Championship
Points Standings
1. Ed Hines 107
2. Richard Vasquez 106
3. Doug Brown 95
4. Fred Carter 88.5
5. Gavin Brown 77
6. Rick Larson 62
7. Steve Burton 61
8. Kent Sypniewski 54
9. Noah Remillard, Josh Cruise 50
11. Leon Nielsen 42.5
12. Angie Brown 30
13. Don Parsons, Doug Wilde 26
15. John Knopski, Virginia Knopski 25.5
16. Terry Hillman, Cora Barron, Jim Owens, Jay Steiner, KJ Harbaugh 23
21. Don Walters, Patrick Schenk, Brad Woodham, Will Hine 20
25. Mark Donaldson, Bill Delfosse 18
PGC Individual Stroke Play, sponsored by Dr. Roof
3rd Tournament Final Results
1. Ed Hines, Richard Vasquez 53
3. Gavin Brown 47
4. Doug Brown 45
5. Fred Carter 43
6. Steve Burton 41
7. Rick Larson 39
KP #4 winner — Fred Carter
Putting Contest winner — Gavin Brown
(0) comments
