PENINSULA GOLF COURSE

Tuesday Night Business League

Honey Pot, KP & Team Points

Week 6, July 30

1st Low Gross:

Jim Owens — 35

Terry Millman — 35

Brandon Marsh — 35

1st Low Net: Ed Hines — 28

KP #5 2nd Shot: Ed Hines — 0’11”

Team Standings:

1st — Alaskan Observers

2nd — North Beach Tavern

3rd — The Breakers

4th — Pencove

PENINSULA 9-BALL LEAGUE

Week 6, July 31

Doc’s W&P 19 6

Doc’s Subs 19 6

Doc’s Stayin’ Alive 17 8

Doc’s Pooligans 19 11

Doc’s Revenge 15 15

Eagle Coasties 10 15

Doc’s Tsunami 8 17

Lamplighter 7.5 17.5

LBT Players 5.5 24.5

Four game winners: Bonnie Russell, Ben Renteria, Marc LeDoux, Mark Larson.

