PENINSULA GOLF COURSE
Tuesday Night Business League
Honey Pot, KP & Team Points
Week 6, July 30
1st Low Gross:
Jim Owens — 35
Terry Millman — 35
Brandon Marsh — 35
1st Low Net: Ed Hines — 28
KP #5 2nd Shot: Ed Hines — 0’11”
Team Standings:
1st — Alaskan Observers
2nd — North Beach Tavern
3rd — The Breakers
4th — Pencove
PENINSULA 9-BALL LEAGUE
Week 6, July 31
Doc’s W&P 19 6
Doc’s Subs 19 6
Doc’s Stayin’ Alive 17 8
Doc’s Pooligans 19 11
Doc’s Revenge 15 15
Eagle Coasties 10 15
Doc’s Tsunami 8 17
Lamplighter 7.5 17.5
LBT Players 5.5 24.5
Four game winners: Bonnie Russell, Ben Renteria, Marc LeDoux, Mark Larson.
