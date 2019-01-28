PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE
Week 11, Jan. 27
Doc’s Balls & Pockets 123 27
Doc’s Subs 109 41
Doc’s Odds & Ends 74 76
Doc’s Cues 71 79
Lamplighter 68 82
Doc’s Revenge 59 91
Eagles Coasties 51 99
Doc’s Rockers 45 105
3-fers: Cindy Bade, Curtis Bade, Bobby Crislip, Bill Herman, Eddie Lau, Marc LeDoux, Chuck Nelson, Dee Reis
Week 10, Jan. 20
3-fers: Cindy Bade, Curtis Bade, Bobby Crislip, Bill Herman, Eddie Lau, Marc LeDoux, Chuck Nelson, Dee Reis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.