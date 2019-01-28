PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE

Week 11, Jan. 27

Doc’s Balls & Pockets 123 27

Doc’s Subs 109 41

Doc’s Odds & Ends 74 76

Doc’s Cues 71 79

Lamplighter 68 82

Doc’s Revenge 59 91

Eagles Coasties 51 99

Doc’s Rockers 45 105

3-fers: Cindy Bade, Curtis Bade, Bobby Crislip, Bill Herman, Eddie Lau, Marc LeDoux, Chuck Nelson, Dee Reis

Week 10, Jan. 20

