LONG BEACH — Peninsula Golf Course last week celebrated the inaugural year of its Youth Program Championship.
Trajen Ford, 11, was the 2019 Youth Golf Champion. In second place was Blake Bell, 12. Third place was a tie between Gavin Brown, 9, and Eliza Glasson, 14. Coming in at fourth place was Veda Hudson, 10.
This program was a success, the course’s Joe Brown said. “The youth really enjoyed the time they had on the golf course,” he said.
Program winners were selected on the basis of participation, setting good examples of youth life skills, good golf etiquette and golf skills.
“We will be continuing to work on this program to make it even better next year,” brown said. “We will continue to look for sponsorship from the community to make sure this program will last.’
Peninsula Golf Course expressed thanks to program sponsors throughout the community.
