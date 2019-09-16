Men’s Club Championship Leaderboard
Place PLAYERS Total Gross Total Net
1st place Champion Rick Larson 146 122
2nd Mike Long 159 125
3rd Joel Check 164 126
4th Paul Jacobson 165 127
5th Chris Boggs 161 131
6th Richard Vasquez 162 132
7th Tim Pfeifer 174 134
8th Leon Nielsen183 137
T-9th Fred Carter 171 139
Mike Nichols 175 139
11th Brad Weatherby 174 140
12th Chris Gould 210 150
13th Ed Hines 203 163
Peninsula Golf Course Men’s Club was victorious over Cathlamet’s Men’s Club 20.5 to 18.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.