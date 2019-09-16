Rick Larson

Rick Larson displays his first-place golf trophy.

Men’s Club Championship Leaderboard

Place PLAYERS Total Gross Total Net

1st place Champion Rick Larson 146 122

2nd Mike Long 159 125

3rd Joel Check 164 126

4th Paul Jacobson 165 127

5th Chris Boggs 161 131

6th Richard Vasquez 162 132

7th Tim Pfeifer 174 134

8th Leon Nielsen183 137

T-9th Fred Carter 171 139

Mike Nichols 175 139

11th Brad Weatherby 174 140

12th Chris Gould 210 150

13th Ed Hines 203 163

Peninsula Golf Course Men’s Club was victorious over Cathlamet’s Men’s Club 20.5 to 18.5.

