LONG BEACH — Under a glaring August sun, Calvin Baze gripped a stopwatch and guided a group of young athletes through agility drills.
"Sharp cuts," Baze reminded while standing before half a dozen different speed drills each marked with orange cones.
"Right foot — good!" he commended.
On Friday Aug. 5, Baze led two groups, roughly a dozen young athletes through their final workout at Culbertson Park in Long Beach, the culmination of a seven-week strength and conditioning program.
Baze, a certified personal trainer, has been helping young athletes work on speed, agility and weight training with proper form and technique while serving as a summer intern for Snap Fitness in Long Beach. An Ilwaco graduate, Baze is pursuing a degree in kinesiology at Washington State University.
