CHENEY — Even with an individual superstar in their midst, Raymond girls proved track is a team sport.
The Seagulls earned the third-place team trophy at the WIAA 2B track championships, delighting Mike Tully and his team of coaches.
And senior Kyra Gardner won first-place medals in all four of her events to cap her stellar Raymond sports career.
Gardner won long jump (17:03.50), triple jump (36-04.50), high jump (5-6) and the 100-meter hurdles final (15.92). The feat earned her the meet MVP athlete award, shared with Braelyn Baker of Bear Creek, a 1A church school in Redmond, who also won her four events; Gardner was also 2B girls’ field MVP athlete.
“I am grateful that we have some amazing coaches,” said Gardner, who was WIAA high jump champion as a freshman in 2019 but lost the chance to shine on the state stage when two years of covid restrictions curtailed school sports. “I am grateful to be back.”
The signature smile was evident, but during triple jump she grimaced after every leap while trying for a record. On the high jump runway, she outjumped all her rivals then tried to beat the 5-9 meet record, set in 1990 by Ronalda Dunn, mother of one of her Raymond teammates.
Activity in the bustling stadium seemed to stop as the announcer drew the crowd’s attention to what would have been an historic moment. She tried three times to clear the bar, but the “aaaahs” from the several hundred track fans at Roos Field told the story.
“I am just a little disapointed,” Gardner said. “I was super close to getting records in all.”
Trio together
Gardner was quick off her blocks and led all the way to win the 100m hurdles. She was joined by two teammates on the podium. Freshman Karsyn Freeman was fifth in 17.93 and junior Jolie Dunn placed eighth in 18.38.
Freeman earned a third-place medal in pole vault with 9-0 and participated in discus and shot put. Junior Lisa Finne placed seventh in pole vault with 8-6 and participated in triple jump.
Kendall Thompson participated in the 100m and Genevieve Sarich finished 11th in the 3200m. Dunn, Finne and Thompson were joined by Elizabeth Meade in the 4x100 relay preliminary, but didn’t advance.
Tully, who is Raymond’s athletic director, was delighted when the scores were added up. “It’s been a great season!” he enthused. “We have had some reallty successful kids. We have had some kids that have done well over here, and the girls won the district championship for the first time — that was a huge accomplishment.”
He said the last time Raymond won a team trophy in track was 1990. He commended the mature students who have mentored Raymond’s younger athletes. “It has been a great group to coach.”
Two Seagull boys also demonstrated their power.
Morgan Anderson, a junior, was the third-place MVP in the 2B boys’ division, placing second in triple jump (41-02.75) and 110m hurdles (15.88) and third in pole vault (12-0).
Senior Tre Seydel leaped 6-1 to place second in the high jump (the winner jumped 6-3) and earned third-place medals in both hurdles races, running 42.05 in the 300m and 16.33 in the sprint.
They ran with Jaxson Freeman and Isaac Schlueter in the sprint relay, but did not advance.
Pressure?
Gardner had arrived at Cheney as the favorite in all three of her field events — a chance for final potential credit to her school before graduating and moving east to Pullman to play basketball at Washington State University.
As the meet came to an end, she was asked the clichee question.
Did she feel pressure? “Some … but I just do what I can do.”
Tully, her coach, makes a conscious effort to share the spotlight among all his student-athletes.
But when Gardner’s super-proud mother, Julie Miller-Gardner, posted a Facebook photo of her daughter displaying her four first-place medals he shared his satisfaction.
“It’s been a pleasure to coach her over the years. I’ve enjoyed seeing her growth and development as an athlete and a person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.