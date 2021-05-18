NASELLE — Kolby Glenn caught fire and Willapa Valley never recovered.
The Naselle boys basketball team (8-0) continued their unbeaten streak by knocking off previously-undefeated Willapa Valley (4-1) 78-56, on Friday, April 14 in Naselle, led by a 27-point effort from the senior Comet guard.
The Comets blitzed the Vikings for 16-0 lead in the opening three minutes spurred by a stingy defense from senior Jimmy Strange and sharp shooting from Kolby Glenn.
Glenn hit four three-pointers and Strange added a couple steals and fast-break layups in building a 32-11 Naselle lead after the first quarter.
The Vikings battled back by scoring the opening nine points of the second period, cutting the lead to 39-26 going into the half.
In the third period Naselle regained momentum and expanded their lead, closing with a Glenn 5-point spurt to end the third period with 60-40 lead. The Comets then cruised to a 78-56 victory.
