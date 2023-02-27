0301 CO folk wrestle1.jpg

Ilwaco wrestlers acquitted themselves well at the Washington State Wrestling Association tournament tournament at the Tacoma Dome. Those taking part were Abbi Doan, Xavier Smith, Marcus Lynch, Christian Olivio, Wade Smith, Jace Linthakhan, Sage Womack and Bailey Womack.

TACOMA — Xavier Smith, the Ilwaco wrestler who went furthest at the state high school tournament, earned more honors the following day.

Smith, a junior at Ilwaco High School, had placed fourth at the WIAA 2B state championships in the Tacoma Dome Feb. 18.

Xavier Smith of Ilwaco placed first in the 120-pound division of the Washington State Wrestling Association tournament.

