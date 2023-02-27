Ilwaco wrestlers acquitted themselves well at the Washington State Wrestling Association tournament tournament at the Tacoma Dome. Those taking part were Abbi Doan, Xavier Smith, Marcus Lynch, Christian Olivio, Wade Smith, Jace Linthakhan, Sage Womack and Bailey Womack.
TACOMA — Xavier Smith, the Ilwaco wrestler who went furthest at the state high school tournament, earned more honors the following day.
Smith, a junior at Ilwaco High School, had placed fourth at the WIAA 2B state championships in the Tacoma Dome Feb. 18.
He returned the next day when the stadium, still set up with mats for multiple simultaneous matches, hosted the Washington State Wrestling Association “folkstyle” tournament.
Wrestling in the 120-pound division, up from his usual high school weight of 113, Smith placed first.
Seven other Ilwaco wrestlers competed in the event, which was presented by the Kalispell Tribe. Freshman Jace Linthakhan, who had participated in the 106 weight class at the WIAA tournament, placed fourth in the 100 division. Also fourth was sophomore Marcus Lynch, competing at 195 pounds.
Sophomore Wade Smith, Ilwaco’s third state high school qualifier, placed fifth at 152 pounds with his junior teammate Christian Olivio seventh.
Three girls also took part. Seventh-grader Sage Womack placed seventh at 110 pounds and eighth-grader Abbi Doan was eighth at 105. Bailey Womack also competed at 119 pounds.
For Larry Kemmer, the IHS head coach, it was a more leisurely day than the prior two when he had supervised his three squad members during the high school event, which featured 1900 competitors in seven tournaments for boys and girls.
“All the kids did great and had a great time,” he said. “It was fun to watch them coach each other and just sit back and watch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.