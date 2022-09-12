Ilwaco and Naselle sports teams had mixed fortunes as the fall high school seasons began.
One positive highlight was Nora Soule’s success in the Ocosta Invitational cross country meet.
The Ilwaco freshman placed second behind 1A Hoquiam junior Jane Roloff, running the 5000-meter course in 26.29. Roloff’s time was 21.45. For the boys, sophomore Wyse Mulinix placed fifth. Six other Fisherman runners recorded times as the running season began.
Naselle football team won its first game, 38-8 against No. 2-ranked Quilcene, which lost the WIAA 1B state championship game last year. The Comets won the game thanks to a solid third quarter. But Naselle then fell to Neah Bay 58-20 after the Red Devils piled on 38 points in the first quarter.
Naselle volleyball began the season with optimism, with players’ eyes on a state berth. They opened against two 2B schools, earning a three-set home win over Toledo then falling 3-1 to Adna. The team is gearing up to play in Yakima’s Sun Dome Tourney this weekend, the location for the 1B state championships in mid-November.
The Ilwaco football team lost its first two games. In the first, Morton-White Pass led 22-8 at the half, then doubled its score in the third quarter to win 44-8. The Fisherman then faced King’s Way Christian School of Vancouver. The Knights won 40-8, having led 20-8 at halftime.
The Fisherman volleyball squad and Ilwaco’s soccer girls both had tough starts. The volleyball team fell in three sets, 25-18, 25-11, 25-13, to 1B Willapa Valley and the soccer team suffered an 8-0 loss to Tenino.
