The Naselle baseball team hoists the WIAA 1B State Championship trophy after defeating Mount Vernon Christian 4-2 on Saturday, May 27, at Recreation Park in Wenatchee. Naselle has now captured the state championship in back-to-back seasons.
Naselle senior Kolten Lindstrom (14) delivers a pitch in a 4-2 semifinal win over No.1-seed DeSales on Friday, May 26 at Johnson-O'Brien Stadium in Ephrata. Lindstrom pitched a complete game, finishing with seven strikeouts while only only two hits.
EMILY LINDSTROM
Members of the Naselle baseball team look on during a semifinal state playoff game against DeSales on Friday, May 26, at Johnson-O'Brien Stadium in Ephrata.
LUKE WHITTAKER
WENATCHEE — The Hurricanes — nor heavy rain and lightning — could stop the Naselle baseball team last weekend in Wenatchee.
The No. 5-seed Comets (16-6) captured their second WIAA 1B State Championship late Saturday by defeating the No.3-seed Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 4-2, after severe weather forced the team to relocate to another field to finish the game hours after the initial start.
