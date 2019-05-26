The Ilwaco High School boys team had a proud moment on the podium Saturday after placing third in the WIAA 2B state track meet. Pictured, back row left to right, are 4x400 relay alternate Tristan Trudell and runners Brandon Kuhn, Alex Kaino, Colton McNabb and Parker Kaech. Front row, left to right, are coach Sarah Taylor, Daniel Quintana and coaches Dan Schenck and Thad McMullen.