CHENEY — Powered by multiple successes by senior Alex Kaino, the Ilwaco boys track team placed third at the state WIAA championships Saturday.
Kaino was a repeat champion in the 300m hurdles, placed eighth in the 100m and fourth in the 200m to add team points.
He joined 4x400 relay team members Brandon Kuhn, Parker Kaech and Colton McNabb to place second.
Also, Kuhn was fourth in the triple jump.
In the girls’ division, Ebby McMullen, competing in her final events in a Fisherman uniform, placed third in the triple jump, fifth in 100 hurdles, seventh in the long jump.
Also shining was sophomore Erika Glenn, who was fourth in the triple jump, fifth in the 400m and seventh in the 200.
The two were joined by Tiana Ramsay and Estella Sheldon for the 4x400m relay, placing sixth. Sheldon placed eighth in high jump. Sophia Marsh was close to the podium in javelin, placing ninth.
Success at 1B for Naselle athletes
Naselle had an excellent showing at the WIAA state track meet from the 20 athletes who qualified. In team scores, the Comet boys placed eighth, and the girls ninth among 1B teams.
Faaoso Tutu’u was third in the 100m and fifth in the long jump and Cody Condon was seventh in the pole vault, an event in which two other Naselle athletes, Caleb Haataia and Parker Dalton, participated.
The boys 4x100 relay team of Tutu’u, Corey Gregory, Condon and Antonio Nolan placed fourth.
Monte Schell had two individual success, placing sixth in the high jump and sixth in the 800m. Jacob Eaton was close to making the podium in high jump and participated in long jump.
In the girls’ contests, Echo Cenci was third in the 400m, seventh in the 200m and seventh in the 100m hurdles.
Sophie Scrabeck was fourth in the pole vault; Lilli Zimmerman was fourth in the shot put, and just off the podium in high jump; Emma Columbo seventh in the javelin; and Ellie Miller seventh in discus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.