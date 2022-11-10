YAKIMA — It was so close to a fairytale comeback ending.
The Willapa Valley Vikings came into the 1B state volleyball tournament after a 15-7 season, advancing through District.
Their seeding put them in a loser-out first-round game with Grace Academy.
And after falling behind by two sets, they played back to within two points of advancing to the next round.
For the record, Grace defeated Willapa 25-10, 25-21, 17-25, 20-25 and 16-14.
In the first two sets, the Eagles soared. Willapa had their moments, though. Sophomore Alana Neva made a diving dig and classmate Samantha Sheary, who played especially well at the net, reached back behind her to return a ball that looked lost.
Behind 2-0, the Vikings won the next set by eight points. Senior Grace Huber dived for a spectacular dig and played well at the backline in the fourth. Gabby Quezada served well and the applause was earned as Huber served them to the tie.
The final stanza began with a fan yelling “Let’s go, seniors!” a reminder to Huber, Quezada, Ella Petit and Lauryn McGough that a loss would end their Valley volleyball careers.
McGough served with strength and Quezada had a good kill, but Grace kept coming back. With the game at 8-14. Grace was one point from the win.
Except the Vikings won the next six points!
Petit and McGough combined well to return a hard Grace play, freshman Lauren Matlock served an ace and McGough had a couple of kills. They tied the score at 14-14, but then a return went out and a hard unreturnable spike from Grace ended Valley hopes.
