ILWACO — The Ilwaco basketball team rinsed any lingering Adna agony with a 74-49 steamrolling of Rainier.
The 25-point rout was the perfect remedy for the Fishermen following a single-digit loss (71-63) to Adna in the second round of district playoffs last week. Ilwaco (18-2) will next face Wahakiakum (10-9) on Wednesday night in Castle Rock. A win against Wahkiakum and the following game would secure a spot in the regionals for Ilwaco, but a loss in either would conclude their season.
Cold second-half sinks Fishermen against PiratesAfter starting the district playoffs with a narrow 60-56 home victory over No. 15 seed Toledo on Feb. 5, the No. 2 seed Fishermen traveled to face No. 7-seed Adna on Wednesday, Feb. 9 in Montesano.
The game started fast for the Fishermen, who raced to a 15-6 lead in opening eight minutes. Both teams went on short scoring spurts in the second period, with Ilwaco holding a 32-25 advantage at the half.
Adna opened the second half on a 14-4 run, allowing the Pirates to pull ahead (39-38) midway through the third period, their first lead of the game. Meanwhile, the Fishermen struggled to find their rhythm offensively as the Pirates gained more confidence and added to their lead, taking a 49-45 lead into the final period. Ilwaco drew within striking distance (63-57) with 1:05 to go, but Adna was able to seal the win at the free throw line, earning a 71-63 victory.
Fishermen regain rhythm against RainierIlwaco buried No. 13 seed Rainier (13-8) 74-49 on Friday, Feb. 11 at Rochester High School to remain alive in the District 4 2B playoffs following a loss to Adna. The Fishermen delivered a strong and balanced performance overall, but it was how they finished that impressed head coach Bob Enos.
“What really stood out was the energy and teamwork we came out with after halftime. All six guys that played in the third quarter scored, because we showed patience on offense and kept moving the ball to the open man for better shots. All six also played great defensively in the second half as we limited Rainier’s two post players to just one basket,” Enos said.
Enos credited Ilwaco senior guard Jaden Turner for limiting the Mountaineers’ leading scorer.
“Jaden Turner did a great job defending Ian Sprouffske, who was Rainiers leading scorer. Sprouffske had a good third quarter scoring 9 of his 17 points but only one other Rainier player scored in that third quarter. Jaden also played more as a pass-first point guard and got everybody involved in the second half. All five starters ended up in double figures and Sam Needham had seven [points] off the bench.”
Up Next: Ilwaco (18-2) will next face Wahkiakum (10-9) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Castle Rock High School. Wahkiakum has defeated No. 14 seed Onalaska (62-48) and No. 6 seed Forks (65-50) after an opening-round loss to No. 8 seed Raymond (74-56). The Fishermen will again be tasked with containing an all-league guard.
“The biggest challenge against Wahkiakum will be Brodie Avalon,” Enos said. “We will need to defend him as well as we did [Sprouffske]. They are both first-team all-league in the Central B.”
