The cheerleading squad for Willapa Valley High School performed with with school spirit throughout the tournament. They entertained the audience at the Spokane Arena with a well-choreographed dance routine.
Trumpet player Hunter Irwin from Willapa Valley High School was in fine form at the WIAA 1B state championship basketball tournament, resplendent in school colors, funny hat and demonstrating his musical skills.
SPOKANE — If there was an award for bands, Willapa Valley High School would have won.
Director Teri Larew’s students demonstrated their musical skills at the WIAA 1B state basketball championships as they joined a spirited cheer squad in supporting their teams. They also had the honor of playing the national anthem before the second day’s games began.
On court, the fourth-ranked Vikings boys team had two tough games.
They had enjoyed a bye to the state quarterfinals having defeated Sunnyside Christian 65-59 in a seeding match at regionals. But Northwest Yeshiva, which had beaten Naselle a day earlier, proved tough competition as state opened, winning 50-40.
The Vikings moved into the consolation bracket, but fell to Lummi Nation 65-59 in a game in which the lead changed six times.
In that contest, junior Riley Pearson scored 29 points and classmate Kolten Fluke had eight. But two Lummi players, Duncan Toby with 22 and Tyran Lane with 20, were relentless; both seniors also demonstrated solid rebounding skills.
Lummi had a 38-32 lead at the half. The Vikings outscored their opponents in the third, but the Blackhawks shifted into gear in the fourth quarter to win.
In the Vikings’ earlier game, Northwest Yeshiva demonstrated swift passing skills which propelled the team into the trophy round. As he was against the Comets, 6-1 Lions senior Yoel Kintzer was high scorer with 24 points, which included a couple of 3-pointers; senior teammate Eli Weiss added 13. The Vikings benefited from 13 points from senior Tyler Adkins, who also led his team in rebounding, and 10 from junior Derek Fluke.
The lead changed five times during the contest. After an even start, the Lions pressed ahead in the second quarter for a 25-19 halftime lead. The Vikings were held to just five points in the third and the NW Yeshiva team added 18 to draw away in the finale.
Other seniors on the Vikings’ squad were Christopher Western, Gavin Hampton, Aiden Jerles, William Metcalf and Grady Christen. Other underclassmen were Nathan Fluke, Wil Clements and Garrett Keeton.
The team is coached by Jay Pearson with assistants Jon Pearson and Jim Noren.
