ILWACO — The Ilwaco boys soccer team ended their season with a dramatic 3-2 overtime loss to United (1-2) on Friday, April 23 in Ilwaco.
Ilwaco (2-6, 1-1 1A Evergreen), playing without four starters, held a 2-0 lead late in the game before United, comprised of Winlock and Toledo High Schools, scored three late goals including a game-winner in OT to shock the Fishermen.
Led by a nucleus of underclassmen, the Fishermen scored the first goal despite losing the possession battle for much of the first half.
Ilwaco junior goalkeeper Tucker Poe kept the Fishermen from falling behind early by making several improbable saves.
Ilwaco junior midfielder Alex West scored the first goal at the 2:25 mark by blasting a shot from close range, giving the Fishermen a 1-0 just before halftime.
In the second half, Ilwaco added to their lead when junior midfielder Joey Fitzgerald scored giving the Fishermen a seemingly safe 2-0 lead with 16 minutes to go in regulation.
United however immediately answered with two goals in rapid succession to tie the game late in regulation, pushing the game to overtime.
A game-winning goal early in OT completed the 3-2 comeback victory for the visiting Cardinals.
Fishermen finish strong
After starting the season 0-4, the Fishermen rebounded to win two of their final four games, including blowout victories over Castle Rock and Stevenson by a combined 19-3 margin.
Ilwaco will lose four seniors to graduation, including No. 5 Isaac Grote, No. 10 Miguel Hernandez, No. 12 Adrienn Sanchez and No. 15 Samuel Gomez-Gonzalez.
With a strong core of solid underclassmen including junior goalkeeper Tucker Poe, freshmen forward Beckett Turner, junior midfielder Alex West, junior midfielder Joey Fitzgerald, junior midfielder Daniel Quintana and junior forward Jaden Turner returning next year, the future is bright for the Ilwaco soccer program.
