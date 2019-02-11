Wrestling: All regional wrestling tournaments in the state, scheduled for last weekend, were cancelled due to weather. An expanded State tournament, with 32 wrestlers in each bracket, will be held at the Tacoma Dome Feb. 15-16.
Basketball: Naselle’s boys and girls basketball teams had their first district playoff games scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 9. Weather has forced repeated postponements. When weather permits both teams will play Mary M. Knight. Winners go on to district finals, and the losers stay alive. Look for articles online and in next week newspaper.
Ilwaco’s boys and girls teams, who were each scheduled to start their District playoff run in a Saturday quarterfinal, Feb. 9, also had the games postponed. At press time, Ilwaco’s girls were to play Toledo Wednesday, Feb. 13 at Mark Morris High School in Longview at 6 p.m. The boys game against Kalama will follow immediately. Winners advance to semifinals, Thursday, Feb. 14, and the losers stay alive.
2B district finals are now scheduled for Feb. 18, WF West Chehalis. Teams could play as many as four games in five days.
