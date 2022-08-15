Staff and campers slap hands following a baseball game between the two groups to cap a week-long youth baseball camp on Friday at Culbertson Field in Long Beach. Staff pictured include, left to right, Olivia, Julianna, Francisco and Alayna. The kids include, from left to right, Hunter, Flynn, Talon and Jax.
Caleb prepares to bat during the campers versus staff baseball game on Friday, Aug. 12 at Culbertson Field in Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Hunter slides safely across home under the tag of Boston Caron during the staff versus campers baseball game, the culmination of week-long youth baseball camp led by local varsity baseball players.
LUKE WHITTAKER
From left to right: Justin, Andrew and Flynn converge for a pop fly during the staff versus campers baseball game.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Jax ducks a high pitch during the staff versus camper baseball game.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Group leader Eliza gets a hug after scoring a run from camper Jennifer.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Leland runs for first base during the campers versus staff baseball game.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Justin throws a pitch to first base during the staff versus campers game.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Waylon connects on a pitch.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Hunter points toward the outfield before batting.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Talon takes a swing during the youth baseball camp.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Justin takes a swing during the staff versus campers baseball game.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Archer runs for first base.
LUKE WHITTAKER
LONG BEACH — Hunter slid across home plate and sent his friends and teammates into a frenzy.
A youth baseball camp culminated with with a camper versus staff game on Friday, Aug. 12 at Culbertson Field in Long Beach.
The week-long sports camp featured lessons in baseball fundamentals from current varsity Fishermen and Lady Fishermen athletes, including Jacob Rogers, Boston Caron, Derrick Cutting, Kaemon Sawa, Olivia McKinstry, Ione Sheldon and Julianna Fleming. (Participating children are identified by first name only in the accompanying photos.)
The sports program was among seven weeks of day-camp programs offered through the Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center, from July 11 through Aug. 26, for kids age 5 to 14. For more information about upcoming programs, visit djhcc.org/day-camp-programs.
