Willapa Valley boys carried the flag for Pacific County at the WIAA state basketball tournament in Spokane, earning the fifth-place trophy.
The three other county teams that qualified all lost first-round games and were eliminated.
In qualifying for the 1B final bracket, the Vikings earned a bye to the second round. They beat Mossyrock 77-58 to advance to a semifinal against No. 1-ranked Wellpinit, which they lost 56-53. The Vikings contested a consolation final, earning fifth place against DeSales with a 64-52 loss.
The first-place trophy for the smallest schools was won by Wellpinit, which defeated No. 2-ranked Sunnyside Christian 55-50 in the final game.
In 1B girls, Willapa girls lost to Inchelium 51-43 in the first round. Odessa, which eliminated Naselle at Regionals, beat Moses Lake Christian then lost to third-place Mount Vernon Christian and fourth-place Oakesdale. The final featured the two top-seeded schools. Neah Bay beat Mossyrock, 56-54.
In 2B girls, Raymond lost 55-33 to Adna, which placed sixth. Winners were Colfax, defeating Okanogan 59-52. They were ranked 1 and 2.
In 2B boys, Wahkiakum lost 58-53 to Lake Roosevelt, which placed sixth. Winners were No. 1 seed Davenport, defeating Brewster 65-58.
Other WIAA 2023 state champions were, Girls: 1A, Nooksack Valley; 2A, Ellensburg; 3A, Garfield (Seattle): 4A, Eastlake (Sammamish). Boys: 1A, Lynden Christian; 2A, Lynden; 3A, Garfield; 4A, Curtis (Tacoma).
