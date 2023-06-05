Willapa Valley senior Brooklyn Patrick leaps a hurdle during the 300m race. She won four medals at the state championships. In the longer hurdle race she placed eighth. She won the 100m, was second in the 100m hurdles and her relay team placed third.
After the 4x100m relay was run it was time for the Willapa Valley squad to have fun clambering into a tight space on the awards podium. Pictured at back are Lauren McGough, left, and Emily Wilson. At front are Julianna Lynch, left, and Brooklyn Patrick. They won their heat with the fastest time of 52.11 and placed third in the final with 52.52.
Before the final day of competition at the state track meet, the schools parade along the track to receive applause from all those attending. The Willapa Valley athletes would later win medals which spurred the girls to a fifth-place team trophy.
PATRICK WEBB
PATRICK WEBB
Brooklyn Patrick
PATRICK WEBB
Brooklyn Patrick won her heat in the 100m and powered to a state championship win in the final, clocking 13.3.
PATRICK WEBB
Emily Wilson
PATRICK WEBB
Junior Emily Wilson hits the finish line in her sprint event. She placed second in the 400m, fourth in the 200m and her relay squad was third.
PATRICK WEBB
PATRICK WEBB
Connor Deniston
PATRICK WEBB
Sophomore Kaitlyn Ganzel placed 10th in the 1600 meters with a time of 6.05.44.
