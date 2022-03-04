Defense was the priority for the Willapa Valley girls in their tussle with Pomeroy in the opening round of the WIAA 1B state championship in Spokane. Viking seniors Ana Chavez (10) Brooklyn Patrick (20) and Hannah Hamilton (34) play their role in trying to prevent Pomeroy junior Jillian Herres (22) from getting a pass away. The Pirates prevailed 46-32, ending Willapa’s season.
When an opponent has a great night, it is tough to be on the receiving end.
Pomeroy senior Maeves Keely scored 23 points to spoil Willapa Valley girls’ hopes of advancing at the 1B WIAA state tournament.
The Pirates won 46-32 to advance while the loss ended the Vikings’ season.
Willapa had advanced to the final 12 by defeating Moses Lake Christian in a 42-25 regional loser-out game.
The story of the late-night state contest saw Pomeroy storm to a 21-7 halftime lead. Willapa outscored the Pirates in the third, but an even final quarter saw the eastern Washington team hold onto its lead.
Junior Brooklynn Patrick was the Vikings’ top scorer with 10 and senior teammate Lanissa Amacher had nine. Another Pirate, junior Chase Caruso, had 13.
Other seniors concluding their WVHS basketball careers were Ana Chavez, Chayse Coady and Hannah Hamilton.
Underclassmen on the roster were Kaylee Mican, Lauren Emery, Hadlee Russell, Emily Wilson, Lorelei Smarciarz, Addison Merkel and Lauren Matlock.
Willapa is coached by John Peterson with Dawn Keeton, Britt Swartz and Steve Sheary as assistants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.