Wahkiakum junior Miya Kerstetter looks for options, guarded by Warden junior Quinn Erdmann (3) in action during the 2B state championships first-round game between the two schools. Warden won 55-40 to advance to the next round, ending the Mules’ season.
Megan Leitz earned the WIAA sportsmanship medal, an award announced immediately after her Wahkiakum High School team lost in the opening round of the 2B state tournament to end her senior season. The WHS principal who stepped up to present the medal was her mom, Stephanie Leitz. The poignant moment didn’t entirely wipe away the tears, but it came close.
Megan Leitz, a senior at Wahkiakum High School, shoots from the free-throw line during the 2022 state championship game. Leitz had nine points and teammates contributed significantly, too, but it wasn’t enough to combat Warden’s firepower.
Wahkiakum junior Miya Kerstetter looks for options, guarded by Warden junior Quinn Erdmann (3) in action during the 2B state championships first-round game between the two schools. Warden won 55-40 to advance to the next round, ending the Mules’ season.
PATRICK WEBB
Megan Leitz earned the WIAA sportsmanship medal, an award announced immediately after her Wahkiakum High School team lost in the opening round of the 2B state tournament to end her senior season. The WHS principal who stepped up to present the medal was her mom, Stephanie Leitz. The poignant moment didn’t entirely wipe away the tears, but it came close.
The Wahkiakum High School cheerleading squad brought some spirited action and pride to the championships in Spokane, giving a much-applauded dance display at half time.
PATRICK WEBB
Megan Leitz, a senior at Wahkiakum High School, shoots from the free-throw line during the 2022 state championship game. Leitz had nine points and teammates contributed significantly, too, but it wasn’t enough to combat Warden’s firepower.
SPOKANE — Wahkiakum girls brought their Cathlamet pride to the WIAA 2B basketball tournament in Spokane.
On the season roster were seniors Megan Leitz and Courtney Carlson with underclassmen Bailey McKinley, Arirah Abdul-Kariem, Jessie LaFever, Miya Kerstetter, Emerald Niemela and Reigha Niemeyer.
The Mules were ranked 10th at the 12-team championships. Fans who make the 400-mile trek to state displayed sweatshirt slogans in red and black school colors that read, “We’re in this together.”
The WIAA elves who draw up the bracket placed them in an opening round game against No. 2 ranked Warden. And while the Cougars did not have an easy time, they prevailed 55-40. And sadly the first-day format was loser-out.
The Mules were ahead 12-6 at the first break and the scoreboard read 20-19 in their favor at halftime when the WHS cheerleaders took to the court to entertain fans. But when the teams returned, Warden poured in the points, scoring 19 in the third and 17 in the fourth to earn the win. Cougar senior Jaryn Madsen hit five of 11 3-point attempts and two teammates also tallied double figures.
As Warden celebrated, the WIAA announcer revealed the name of the player selected to receive the game’s sportsmanship medal. Wahkiakum tears turned into one brilliant moment of joy.
Leitz, who had just played her last basketball game in a WHS uniform, stepped back onto the court and was enveloped in a long hug from her high school principal (and mom) — Stephanie Leitz — and together they grinned for the camera.
For the record, Carlson was high scorer with 10, Leitz and Kerstetter added nine each, and Niemela and Niemeyer had six each.
The team is coached by Robert Garrett and his assistant Tiffany Niemeyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.