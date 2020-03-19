RENTON – The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) on Tuesday announced that it plans to go forward with May state championships in spring sports if schools reopen as scheduled after April 24. With that decision, leagues, districts and schools become more likely to find it worthwhile to hold a very compressed season.
One constraint schools face in putting together a schedule is the requirement that athletes get ten practices in before participating in a sport, practices that couldn’t start until April 25. The WIAA is holding firm on that requirement, which exists for player safety. But they are waiving limits on daily practice time to allow athletes to cram 10 practices into five days and get the season started. WIAA is treating May 30 as a firm limit for how late it can hold its state championships, in order to avoid conflicts with graduation.
The WIAA has left it up to leagues and districts to figure out procedures to get teams and athletes qualified for State.
“Undoubtedly some creativity and imagination will be needed at the local level…to choose qualifying procedures that best apply to your league and district.”
It will indeed require creativity. In track and golf, District and sub-District tournaments were already scheduled for mid-May. The regular season has no bearing on the post-season in those sports, making it relatively easy to do without. In soccer, baseball and softball, on the other hand, teams ordinarily play all teams in their league to qualify for the District tournament, and to set up seeding for that tournament.
The WIAA added a recommendation that schools and leagues organize more games for teams that don’t qualify for State, to provide something closer to a full season for the players.
