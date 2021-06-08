NASELLE — The Naselle Comets boys basketball team (14-1) lost a league-deciding championship game against Willapa Valley (11-3) 59-53 on Tuesday, June 1 in Naselle.
The Comets, who defeated Willapa Valley earlier in the season (78-56), will have an opportunity at redemption when they face their rival for a third time, and this for a district championship on Tuesday, June 8 in Oakville. Results from the game were not available as of the Observer’s afternoon press time.
The Comets got off to a hot start, racing to a 6-0 leaded behind three-pointers by senior Warren Wirkkala and sophomore Kolten Lindstrom.
Willapa Valley responded by recapturing the lead 13-8 behind a barrage of three-pointers of their own by sophomore Riley Pearson, culminating in a 22-19 lead after the first quarter.
After a feverish opening quarter, both teams slowed their pace in the second quarter, and Willapa Valley took a 30-26 lead into the half.
In the third quarter, Naselle briefly recaptured the lead 31-30 following a Jimmy Strange steal and three-pointer by Kolten Lindstrom.
But Willapa Valley closed the quarter with a 5-0 run to take a 45-37 advantage into the final quarter. Naselle was unable to close the distance, losing a 59-53 decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.