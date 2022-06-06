CHENEY — Lauren McGough rules the track!
The Willapa Valley junior was named the WIAA 1B field athlete MVP after her success at the state meet at Eastern Washington University.
She stood atop the podium and was presented with first-place medals in both javelin (127-09) and pole vault (10-6), earning her second-place MVP honors in 1B girls’ field events.
And the pole vault success was enhanced twofold because it set a meet record and because teammate Hannah Hamilton was in second place, clearing 8.09.
Their achievements, and those of their teammates, propelled the school to the sixth-place team award.
‘Work ethic’
Veteran pole vault coach Steve Hudson beamed with Viking pride. “These girls have worked super-hard and I kept telling them it’s going to pay off — and they did just that,” he said.
Hudson began coaching his son Jeromy in junior high and watched him soar to state first-place medals in the pole vault in 1996 and his senior year in 1997, clearing 15 feet.
“We have had quite a few boys and girls out,” he said. “We have got kids that are willing to work hard all the time, a real work ethic.”
Hamilton, a senior, placed fifth in shot put with 32-08.75 and was joined on the podium by classmate Lanissa Amacher who threw 32-05.75. A third Viking, Sam Sheary, had the ninth-best throw, just shy of a medal, with 30-08.25. Amacher was ninth in discus with 85.01.
Sophomore Emily Wilson earned a fifth-place medal with a 1:03.38 run in the 400m. She was 10th in javelin, and ran a heat of the 200m.
The 4x200m relay team placed eighth. Squad members were Hamilton, Wilson, Brooklyn Strozyk and Brooklyn Patrick.
Second place
For the Viking boys, Chris Western, who cleared 13-9 earlier this year, has come closer than anyone trying to beat Jeromy Hudson’s 1997 Willapa school record pole vault of 15-1.
The senior placed second at Cheney, clearing 13 feet. The winner, from Pomeroy, set a meet record with 14.1. In discus, Western threw 115.01 for ninth place, just off the podium. The event was dominated by three neighbors from Naselle. He also ran in a 200m heat.
Connor Deniston participated in shot put, but did not make the finals. The 4x100m relay team had a similar fate. Squad members were Western, Antonio Hernandez, Cody Strozyk and Tyson Portmann.
Three medals
South Bend student-athletes competed at the 2B state meet. Three came home with medals.
Senior Hannah Jewell placed fifth in the javelin with a throw of 107.01.
Judah Milton, a junior, placed fifth in the 300m hurdles final, running 43.17 (the winner ran 40.76).
Sophomore Robby Stigall earned the sixth-place medal in the discus with a throw of 142 feet. The winner, from Rainier, set a meet record with 203.07.
Dayna Estle competed in the discus and Brooklynne Johnson participated in the shot put, but neither made the final cut. Aoki Phimmasone, Jaylee Capps, Alison Nelson and Olivia Milton qualified from district in the 4x200m, but the relay team did not advance at state.
Javelin duo
Two athletes from Wahkiakum High School’s track team qualified for the state 2B meet. And both did their school proud by coming home from Cheney with medals — both in the javelin.
Senior Wayne Harrison placed seventh with a throw of 144.03. And Reigha Niemeyer, a junior, placed eighth. Her best throw was 103.01.
Mustang pride
North River High School at the northern tip of Pacific County had a small contingent of athletes who walked with coach/athletic director Sean Pierson in the parade of schools before Saturday’s final day. They compete in the 1B division, which features the smallest schools in Washington.
Senior Eliza Gumaelius participated in discus, improving with each throw and concluding with 73.04, although this did not make the final cut.
In long jump, Jesse Doll, a junior, leaped 10-01.00 for ninth place, three-quarters of an inch off the podium. Classmate Cesar Mena was 13th with 16-11.00.
The 4x400m boys relay team of Doll, Mena, Alex Delaney and Lewis Koser ran in the preliminaries, but did not advance.
