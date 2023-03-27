Empty road at Cape Disappointment State Park during 2020 shutdown IMG_8785.jpg
Cape Disappointment State Park may receive long-promised money to upgrade its entrance and other facilities.

OLYMPIA — A capital budget proposal released by leaders in the Washington state Senate would build upon Gov. Jay Inslee’s already-expansive request and provide funding for more than 30 education, housing, recreation and conservation projects in Pacific County.

The proposal, released last week by state Senate budget committee leadership, would shower the county with about $42.5 million in state dollars over the next couple of years for projects like the Naselle Hatchery renovation, construction of the Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center gymnasium, improvements at Cape Disappointment State Park, and modernization work at the Naselle-Grays River Valley and Raymond school districts.

