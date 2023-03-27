OLYMPIA — A capital budget proposal released by leaders in the Washington state Senate would build upon Gov. Jay Inslee’s already-expansive request and provide funding for more than 30 education, housing, recreation and conservation projects in Pacific County.
The proposal, released last week by state Senate budget committee leadership, would shower the county with about $42.5 million in state dollars over the next couple of years for projects like the Naselle Hatchery renovation, construction of the Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center gymnasium, improvements at Cape Disappointment State Park, and modernization work at the Naselle-Grays River Valley and Raymond school districts.
Every local project proposed by Inslee in his capital budget proposal, which was submitted in December and further revised in mid-January, is included in the Senate’s proposal, although the funding level has been tweaked for some projects. The governor’s proposal earmarked $37.8 million in capital funds for Pacific County, or $1,617 per county resident — ranking third out of Washington’s 39 counties behind only Kittitas ($3,332 per resident) and Jefferson ($2,885) counties.
The state Senate’s proposal comes in at $1,820 per county resident, which ranks fourth behind Kittitas ($3,309), Jefferson ($2,001) and Whitman ($1,838) counties. Kittitas and Whitman counties are, respectively, home to Central Washington University and Washington State University, public universities that regularly receive substantial state capital funding.
Washington House budget writers release their proposals this week, but details weren’t available before the Chinook Observer went to print. Final spending plans will be a compromise between Senate and House versions, typically hammered out near the final day of the session — April 24 this year.
Notable projectsThe Naselle Hatchery renovation is the recipient of the largest piece of funding from the state Senate budget, with $11.5 million in new funds and $16.2 million in reappropriated state dollars for the next two years. That total comes in lower than Inslee’s ask of about $18.6 million in new funds, in addition to nearly the same level of reappropriated funds, but it includes $25.6 million in future projected costs beyond the 2023-25 biennia.
The upcoming second phase of renovations are expected to include a new pump house, weir and modern equipment that hatchery operators say could change the future trajectory for both the hatchery and local salmon runs. The third phase will see the hatchery’s three half-acre ponds be replaced with 30 10-foot-by-100 foot and four 20-foot-by-200-foot raceways. The present ponds can’t be used in the summer because of their poor flow dynamics and abundance of algae, and the hatchery currently only has 10 raceways that can be used during the summertime to try and spread the fish out and avoid dangerous pathogens.
As Inslee had also proposed, the state Senate proposal includes $7.9 million for a pair of projects at Cape Disappointment. About $4.8 million is appropriated for a new welcome center, administration building, road realignment, boardwalk trail and parking, while another $3.1 million is earmarked for the replacement of two failing culverts on the primary campground access road at the park.
Some $388,000 is also included to link together the two separate ends of Three Waters Trail at the park, above Inslee’s ask of $89,000. The trail was designed by Maya Lin, who also designed the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., and the project would connect the “history, living cultures, and ecology of the Columbia River system.”
About $384,000 is included to help construct a 9,600 square foot multi-use gym at the Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center’s proposed Port of Ilwaco site, which would be equipped for basketball, volleyball and other indoor sports and physical activities. The funding would also cover the bleachers, permanent basketball hoops and a drop down curtain for splitting the court in two.
Another peninsula project includes $330,000 for upgrades to Long Beach’s wastewater treatment system, which Long Beach Deputy City Administrator Ariel Smith said will tie in with ongoing upgrades to the city’s biosolids plant and digesters and ensure that the entire system is on the same interface.
“Streamlining this technology will make the plant more efficient, the ability to monitor remotely and provide the operators with more accurate information,” Smith said.
Naselle school modernizationOne of the biggest additions to the list of local projects under the state Senate’s proposed budget is about $4.9 million for modernization work at the Naselle-Grays River Valley School District.
The funds come through the Small District Modernization Grant Program, a competitive grant program overseen by the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction. The program provides funding to school districts with fewer than 1,000 students, as well as state tribal compact schools, to replace critical building systems and preserve existing school infrastructure.
Superintendent Lisa Nelson said Naselle initially applied for a $2.7 million grant in 2018 to upgrade the district’s oldest building, which was constructed in 1957 and houses the vocational and music wing. No significant remodeling has occurred since it was built, aside from a new roof and heating system. The district ran a bond in 2013 to remodel the building, but it failed twice.
OSPI awarded the district a $50,000 planning grant to further refine the scope of work and costs, as the district’s $2.7 million ask was a rough estimate. The district worked with an architect to conduct further design work and cost analysis, and with the jump in material and labor costs in recent years, the district’s ask rose to $4.3 million. The project was added to the legislative priority list, and an inflationary factor was included by the legislature that increased the cost to nearly $4.9 million.
All told, if ultimately included in the capital budget as is expected, the project would replace the music/vocational building’s windows, add shear walls for seismic upgrades, replace the siding, improve and upgrade exit doors, increase the electrical capacity for the district’s welding program, and reconfigure the size of the music room and shop areas. New bathrooms, teacher offices and student work areas — which would allow space for students to design and manufacture products — would also be included, as well as new flooring to the music wing and potentially the shop.
“This grant will be huge for us and the perseverance to keep trying will soon pay off,” Nelson said. “This will be great for our students and local taxpayers because we will be able to make a significant upgrade with no additional cost to the taxpayer for a bond measure.”
