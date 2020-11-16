The National Weather Service has blown the warning whistle yet again for another incoming storm, but unlike the last two systems, they waited a bit longer to sound the alert. The storm is currently offshore of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, and is packing a punch.
As of the early morning on Nov. 16, the storm was holding a low pressure of 958-968 millibars, putting the storm near par with the Great Gale of 2007 as far as millibar pressure. It however, still significantly lacks the pressure gradient that was a part of the 2007 storm, meaning while the storm packs a punch it doesn’t have knockout power.
Adding to the luck of the region, the storm also won’t sink as far south, sparing most of the southern Washington coast from the fiercest winds and heaviest rainfall. Vancouver Island on the other hand is about to be battered.
On Nov. 15, the NWS issued a High Wind Watch for the entire Washington coastline and inland area for anticipated sustained winds of 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph that was in effect from the morning and through the afternoon on Nov. 17.
The alert was upgraded on Nov. 16 to a High Wind Warning with expected sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph inland and 70 mph on the beaches. The warning is set to remain in effect from early morning on Nov. 17 and continue throughout the afternoon.
The winds will come out of the south to southeast and are expected to cause at least some damage with downed trees knocking out power, and with scattering debris along roadways making travel difficult.
Additionally, a Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect for the Southwest Washington coast due to storm surge and a king tide of 12.7 feet at 1:32 p.m. on Nov. 16 that will likely cause flooding on beaches and tidal rivers.
A second Coastal Flood Advisory goes into effect on Nov. 17 and is coupled with a king tide of 12.3 feet at 2:15 p.m. that is expected to cause flooding in Raymond along US Highway 101.
While the incoming storm is strong, the eye will move across the northern tip of Vancouver Island, pulling the worst of it far from the southwest Washington coast. A midlatitude storm that is in the process of explosively intensifying, this "meteorological bomb" could be serious for that part of the B.C. coastline.
"One of the deepest lows to approach our region in years," is how University of Washington Professor Cliff Mass described the storm in a Sunday blog post.
However, a repeat of 2007 is not in store for the U.S. Pacific Northwest.
Luckily, it will only be a blustery November day with some minor flooding that can only be expected for Washington this time of year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.