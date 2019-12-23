LONG BEACH — Some donated hand-made scarves as others gave toys, games, gift cards, shoes and discounts.
In total the Toys for Peninsula Kids toy drive distributed holiday gifts for about 100 local families Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Long Beach Elks Lodge #1937.
The generous donations came from several local businesses including Dennis Company, Peninsula Pharmacy, Dennis Oman, Walmart, Funland and several individuals, including one person who made several hand-knit scarves.
“People are so generous,” said organizer Natalie Hanson, 79.
“The volunteers just come out of the woodwork.”
While several generous local businesses and individuals provided a bulk of the donations, much of the is funded by an annual grant by Hanson and Becky Silcox.
“We get a $2,000 grant to buy these toys,” Hanson said.
“We’re fortunate the Elks National Foundation gives us the money.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.