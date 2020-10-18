RAYMOND — A two-vehicle head-on collision occurred Sunday afternoon on US 101 near Smith Creek Road. The southbound lane is completely blocked. US 101 is being shutdown and traffic detoured down Smith Creek and Butte Creek Roads.
Multiple people are reported to have been injured.
The collision happened near milepost 63, virtually the same location as a serious one-car rollover accident on Sept. 19.
Check www.wsdot.com/traffic/trafficalerts for updates on the highway status. As of about 4 p.m. Sunday, this was the latest post from the Washington Department of Transportation:
US 101 Southbound - Collision blocking both direction on US 101 near milepost 63 near Smith Creek Road use caution and expect delays beginning at 3:31 pm on October 18, 2020 until further notice. Last Updated: 10/18/2020 3:32 PM
