WATER SERVICE
DISRUPTION NOTICE
NORTH BEACH WATER DISTRICT
On Thursday, June 17th between 9 am and 4 pm there will be a temporary disruption of water service for customers south of 229th Place to repair a water main leak on HWY 103 across from Golden Sands. This will last most of the day and we urge residents and businesses to prepare for a lack of water service during this time period.
When water service is restored, a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory will be in effect until further notice.
Any further questions or concerns may be directed to Rick Gray at (360) 665-4144.
Published June 9 and June 16, 2021
Legal No. 150-21
