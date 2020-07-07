LONG BEACH PENINSULA — With no organized post-Fourth of July beach cleanup taking place this year because of concerns over covid-19, city and community officials relied on smaller groups of volunteers, educating beachgoers and enacting preventative measures to try and keep the peninsula’s beaches clean.
On June 23, Grassroots Garbage Gang announced that they would not be organizing the usual July 5 beach cleanup this year due to the threat and constraints of the coronavirus. The group urged visitors and residents alike to volunteer and form smaller groups to clean an area of the beach, while also working with the city of Long Beach and Washington State Parks to raise awareness about keeping the beaches clean on July 4.
At the Sid Snyder and Bolstad approaches on July 4, city employees handed bags to beachgoers and posted dumpsters for people to throw away their trash as they left the beach later in the evening. Dumpsters were also posted at approaches on Cranberry Road and in Klipsan Beach and Ocean Park. Peninsula Sanitation Service said it was still collecting its dumpsters from the various locations on the peninsula and would not have a figure for how much trash was disposed of until later this week.
Washington CoastSavers, an alliance of volunteers, nonprofits, civic organizations and government agencies dedicated to keeping Washington’s beaches clean, said it had several hundred volunteers in Long Beach on July 5 to help the beach cleanup efforts. The group was founded in 2007 and has removed over 1 million pounds of debris from over 60 coastal beaches.
Wendy Murry, Adopt-a-Beach coordinator for Grassroots Garbage Gang, said while the aftermath on July 5 could have been much worse, there was and still is much work needed to be done to keep the beaches as clean as they should be.
“I live where I can just look over the dunes and see in Long Beach what’s going on, and my stomach was hurting when I went over on the Fourth to look, because I was like ‘there’s no way, this is just going to be so bad,’” said Murry. “When I went down the next morning, it was bad. People should be shocked, it’s horrible what happens to our beach — but it was not as bad as it could have been.”
Murry said she had an eye on several of the larger groups on the beach on the Fourth of July, but said she was impressed how many took the “pack it in, pack it out” motto to heart. In some cases, though, the message may have needed to be “truck it in, truck it out” due to the massive footprint of some groups.
“It’s a fine line of giving kudos to all of the good work done, but also to keep pushing the wheel. We can always do better, that’s just the way life is,” Murry said.
