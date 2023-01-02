The boy wearing a space monster T-shirt is oblivious to the sweat beading his brow.
He and 12 young wrestlers are rapt.
They have warmed up by racing circles around the windowless mat-room, dropping to their bellies to perform the seal-walk, bumping the boy in front doing single cartwheel-like rolls, and even trying some perfunctory grappling.
At Tom Odneal’s quiet but firm command, “Look in,” the boys stop, turn and focus.
Pre-schooler Easton Smith is just four. Nearby is 10-year-old Asher Martin, a fifth grader, one of the oldest students participating in the new Ilwaco Youth Wrestling program.
Both are attentive.
Their three coaches, Odneal, his brother Jack and fellow wrestler Chris Patana, are about reveal another secret that may guide them to wrestling’s mountaintop.
Learn to escape
Today’s new move is “cross face,” a maneuver designed to take control of an opponent from above by using positioning, grip and leverage. Tom and Jack interchange roles as they demonstrate, one the aggressor, the other biding his time.
The program is designed for participants aged four through fifth grade. The boys pair for practice with almost equal-sized opponents. Third-grader Peyton Smith and Martin go back and forth, seeking dominance.
Once they’ve tried the move, which pushes the opponent’s face awkwardly sideways, they learn the escape. It means the wrestler, realizing the opponent’s strategy, turning his head the other way. “It doesn’t feel right, but it’s going to help you,” Jack Odneal reassures.
Return to the peninsula
The coaches own a portion of Ilwaco High School’s sports history. Tom Odneal was Ilwaco’s second state wrestling champion, standing atop the podium after 2014’s 170-pound championship match.
His quote in the Chinook Observer the following week could be adopted by any motivational speaker. “I love the one-on-one competition that wrestling provides,” Odneal said. “There is no one to blame if you lose.”
His brother, Jack Odneal, followed him to the state podium in 2017 — a tad lighter at 138 pounds.
Both continued after graduating from Ilwaco. Tom was selected for a USA team which competed in Australia and New Zealand and he wrestled at Highline Community College; Jack was a club wrestler at Washington State University and qualified for nationals.
They returned to their hometown as Tom Odneal became a PUD lineman; Jack is also learning his trade with the power company.
Doing a great job
Then came the call to create a youth program in Ilwaco.
“We wanted to give back to one of our favorite sports,” Tom Odneal says. “We saw this opportunity to assist. We enjoy working with the youth and can help them learn to love our sport.”
Larry Kemmer, who has been the IHS head coach for five years, is delighted. “It is going to help the high school program, because we will have kids that come in with some sort of knowledge to join our junior and high school teams,” he says.
The youth coaches consist of the Odneals and Patana, an equally enthusiastic grappler. His brother Matt was Ilwaco’s first state champion (at 135 pounds) in 1998.
“They do a great job,” Kemmer adds.
The program began in November and runs through January.
Kemmer and his assistant coach Frank Womack have wrestling entrenched in their families. They attract enthusiastic middle school boys and girls to their program at Hilltop. The new youth program is intentionally designed for kids aged four through fifth grade. Right now it’s all boys, although girls were welcome to participate. Washington was the third state to invite girls to wrestle, creating a separate WIAA program in 2007.
Giving back
Along the back wall in the oblong mat-room, a half-dozen moms and dads keep a watchful eye, offering encouragement during water breaks. A few cringe as a child falls, but more wriggle as they mirror every maneuver they observe on the mat.
Jaxson McConnell, a second-grader, is paired with fourth-grader Cameron Crete. Both listen intently as the three coaches rotate around the room observing and correcting posture, giving tips.
Jaxson’s parents, Danny and Lacey McConnell, lived in LaCenter, a Clark County community with a strong wrestling tradition. Both enjoyed the sport in their earlier years so they are pleased their 8-year-old is embracing it in Ilwaco.
Danny McConnell comments with enthusiasm, though never actually taking his eye off his son’s predicament as he works to escape Crete’s holds. “It’s awesome,” McConnell says. “The kids learn discipline and respect and Jaxson is really learning to take ownership of all this.”
There is another incentive: There are no video screens.
“It gets him off games, and I know he wanted to train and be more athletic,” his father says. “This gives them a different idea of taking sports more seriously by the time they are in the fifth grade.”
“And he’s having fun!” Lacey McConnell adds.
For Jack Odneal, the reward is evident. “They come in like a blank slate and we mold them into the right way of doing things,” he says. “The Ilwaco and Long Beach community gave so much to us. This is our way of giving back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.